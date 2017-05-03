Little really does have tits for hands

Jason Walls at NBR explores the appalling political management of Andrew Little:

The events of the past 24 hours have damaged the Labour Party’s reputation and will cost them votes from the centre, political commentator Bryce Edwards says. This follows Labour’s delays in releasing its list and the subsequent fallout from some members feeling aggrieved over their placing. “In terms of political management, the performance by Andrew Little and the Labour Party has been fairly woeful,” Dr Edwards says. “We really have this narrative that Labour is still a liberal party, concerned with getting the right personalities into power, rather than [having] the right policies.”

If liberal weasel Bryce Edwards thinks the leader of the Labour party is poos then you know things are pretty bad.

He singles out the issues with Willie Jackson as an example of this. “The whole Willie Jackson chapter in this party’s election campaign has been a disaster from start to finish in the way it’s been managed.” When Mr Jackson was endorsed by Mr Little for a spot on Labour’s list earlier this year, a number of Labour MPs – including Poto Williams, who issued a statement saying she was “concerned” about Mr Jackson joining the party because of his comments on the Roast Busters scandal – voiced their apprehension. Dr Edwards says the way the latest Jackson debacle has played out is surprising. “After the initial debacle, you would have thought Mr Little would have handled it much better this time; getting his ducks lined up and getting the right people talking so there wouldn’t be dispute or argument in public,” he says. “He didn’t manage to do that, which really is the basics in politics. “[He] is showing his inexperience in politics through this debacle and also his lack of leadership – it maybe even indicates how little control he has over the party.”

Andrew Little is a typical union bully. Half his caucus are leaking, many party workers are too. Andrew little is following the same path as Jeremy Corbyn and is equally as bad as him.

His view is at odds with NBR‘s own political commentator Rob Hosking, who thinks the list issue will blow over well before the election because it was resolved within relatively quickly. The caveat to that is whether there are further rumbles from others on the list or whether Mr Jackson causes any dissension.

The two takeaways from the incident are that Mr Jackson didn’t come off looking good and that Mr Little may be seen as a stronger leader for facing down the Jackson threat, he says. “It’s blown over in 24 hours, which means only the political junkies have really noticed,” he says. “So long as it stays blown over, this won’t really register with the voters who swing elections.”

It won’t because it looks like Little couldn’t organise a root in a brothel.

Dr Edwards says the party’s attempts to increase the number of ethnic faces and women in Parliament will be received well by some voters.

Rubbish, it is tokenism and as David Farrar pointed out is seriously wonky in demographics.

The Labour leader told a press conference this morning it was important New Zealand’s ethnic community, particularly Chinese and Indian, were represented as high up the list as possible. But many voters from the centre will not be impressed, as they would see it as a distraction and a step away from focusing on some of the core Labour issues, Dr Edwards says.



For once Bryce Edwards is right. It doesn’t happen often, but this time he is.

-NBR