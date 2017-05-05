I hate Pike River so much, I wish Kim Dotcom would enter politics again

Nobody harasses like Winston Peters.

The Minister for the Environment Nick Smith maintains it is not safe for workers to be more than a few metres inside the Pike River mine entry tunnel, but this has already occurred. “A photograph supplied to New Zealand First and presented to Parliament today proves workers have safely reached 400 metres up the tunnel,” says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters. “How then can the Minister, who is responsible for Pike River for the government, continue to say it is too risky for a well-equipped team to enter the tunnel and travel to the end, as the families of the victims wish? “The Minister argues that workers have only gone into the tunnel a few metres. He admits they went as far as 170m when a seal was put in place, after nitrogen had been pumped in to make the atmosphere inert. “The Minister ignores the advice of New Zealand Mines Rescue, Queensland Mines Rescue and New Zealand’s former Chief Inspector for Mines and an international expert on mine safety and mine recovery, Tony Forster, who conclude that residual risks can be controlled for a manned re-entry,” says Mr Peters.

This should all have been put to bed some time ago. I’m sick to death of it all. At this stage, let’s just let people go in there having signed a waiver that they themselves are responsible for any mishaps. Then we also need signatures from all the Pike families to say they support the re-entry of the mine, and they will take responsibility for the outcome.

If my boy was in there, I’d consider it a decent place to be interred. Digging whatever remains out just to bury him in a cemetery plot seems pointless. But I can’t speak for the needs of other surviving family members.

What frustrates me is that the families are being manipulated for political purposes by political parties. The hope will be that going back in will discover something sufficiently ambiguous and upsetting for the next stage of the Pike River debacle to start and continue. Something to continue to hit National with. Not that they’re responsible mind you. It just happened to occur when they were in Government.