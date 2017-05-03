Why? They already pretty much are Maori only

Pita Sharples has suggested we institute apartheid into our prison system.
A report by the Waitangi Tribunal this month concluded the Corrections Department was not doing enough to reduce the high rate of Māori reoffending.
Sir Pita has been working with Māori offenders for more than 40 years. He told TV3’s The Hui there are huge benefits from using the culture people come from.
“I started work in prisons in Pareremoremo, it had just opened, and I saw how things Māori had no cognisance taken of them.”
But Garth McVicar of the Sensible Sentencing Trust said the proposal was alarming.
“It alarms me that we’re starting to point the finger at Corrections, because a child is brought into this world by two people and then we’re going to start abrogating that responsibility to Corrections.”
Mr McVicar said the problem was that many young Māori returned to the gangs when released from prison.
Pita Sharples thinks learning how to use traditional Maori weapons and teaching that to criminals is a way to break the cycle of crime. That is what he used to do before entering parliament.
Dr Pita Sharples of Ngāti Kahungunu is one of the central figures in the modern revival of the use of the taiaha (fighting staff). In this extract from a 1997 television documentary, he is seen directing the first graduates from his school of traditional weaponry, and explaining how taiaha training can restore pride and confidence to young Māori.
This is presumably what Pita Sharples wants to teach in Maori only prisons.
The shame is actually that we almost have all Maori prisons already, they are certainly in the majority of inmates.
Māori make up only 14.6 percent of New Zealand’s population, but a staggering 51 percent of its prison population.
Maori complain of institutional racism and racism in general. However their solution is to turn institutions into a reverse apartheid…based on race.
That isn’t want we need in New Zealand. What we need is for Maori to follow the law.
The solution is actually in their own hands. The majority of us all don’t think this excuse making is helpful.
