How Autistic are you? Take the test

A number of people including myself who work for Whaleoil consider themselves to be on the Autism spectrum. When I took the test I scored 5 just like my daughter which placed me right in the middle of the normal and autistic ends of the scale. It made sense to me as I enjoy the company of people with high functioning Autism while I often feel uncomfortable around the kind of people that others would describe as being social butterflies. I don’t particularly enjoy polite, social conversation. I enjoy meaty topics that require a lot of thought and debate. Why talk about the weather and what Movie stars are doing when we can talk about what motivates people to act a certain way or why what someone else just said is wrong.

How Autistic Are You?

Think you might be autistic? Struggle with social interaction, maintaining eye contact, or understanding the expressions and gestures of those around you? Do you have difficulty understanding other people’s feelings and managing your own? Or perhaps bright, loud or crowded places make you anxious? Maybe you feel like you don’t fit in…. like your brain is wired differently to other people. If any of this strikes a chord with you, then you’re not alone. Theory and research suggest that autism is a spectrum, with autistic traits distributed along a spectrum in the general population. This means, to a certain extent, that everyone has some degree of autistic traits.

…To help our understanding of how autistic traits are spread across the general population we would like your help with some research – we want to know what autistic traits you have. Professor Simon Baron-Cohen is a world-renowned pioneer in the field of autism research with over 30 years experience. He has authored over 400 scientific papers on his ground breaking research and is the director of the Autism Research Centre, at the University of Cambridge. As part of their work at the Autism Research Centre Professor Baron-Cohen and Dr David Greenberg have designed four short questionnaires (40 questions in total) to identify different autistic traits. The first three questionnaires examine your behaviour across three areas of autistic traits – Sensory, Social Interaction and Organisation & Routine. The fourth questionnaire examines your overall number of autistic traits. It is important to understand that none of these tests will diagnose autism – only specialist doctors and professionals can clinically diagnose autism. These tests will only help to identify traits. Once you’ve completed all four questionnaires, you will receive a score that will reveal how you may compare against the general population and the autistic community. You will be asked at the beginning of the test if you are willing for your data to be used anonymously by Cambridge University as part of their ongoing academic research into autism that will also feature as part of the programme How Autistic Are You? You will not be asked for your name or any contact details as part of these tests. …Taking all four tests will only take you five minutes in total. You must be 16 or over to take the tests.