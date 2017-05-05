Brownlee continues to come good on Israel, shame about his boss

For the second time in two days I find myself praising Gerry Brownlee.

He is stating plainly what Bill English either can’t or won’t bring himself to say.

Within 48 hours of becoming Foreign Minister, Gerry Brownlee has called the New Zealand co-sponsored UN resolution on Israel “premature” and lacking the support it needed to succeed.

That’s because McCully went rogue and acted unilaterally without cabinet approval, or even notifying the Prime Minister as required by law.

Mr Brownlee has extended the olive branch to Israel after it recalled its ambassador late last year. This was a protest against New Zealand’s part in a resolution calling for a halt to Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories and an end to violence. He said one of his immediate priorities was to restore the relationship as Israel was in a part of the world challenged by rogue states and terrorists, and has written to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Mr Brownlee said New Zealand should not “pronounce” how either party involved in Middle Eastern policy should behave, beyond condemning terrorism. When asked whether his view contradicted the substance of the resolution, Mr Brownlee said in the end the solution to conflict in the Middle East would be achieved by the people who live there – “that’s my view”. “The value of any resolution is in how much support it gets and the willingness of the parties who are having the resolution imposed upon them to accept what’s in it. “I think it’s just premature.” When questioned further about that statement, Mr Brownlee said when a country was looking at a resolution that was “demanding an outcome”, it was important to know an outcome was possible. “So I’m not going to make a statement about whether we were right or wrong … what we have got is a relationship with Israel which is an important country in that part of the world for stability in that part of the world.”

Well done Gerry.

Winston is a bit miffed since it is obvious now that feedback to National’s begging letters telling them to get stuffed because of UNSC2334 has been harsh. They ignored all the emails over the summer break thinking they could weather the storm, but they’ve now realised through polling and feedback on donations that they stuffed up. That is why they are walking this issue back. Winston has every right to be miffed though, since he was the only leader to decry this resolution and the way it was handled.

Shame Bill English still fails to understand the pickle Murray McCully has landed himself in.

Prime Minister Bill English said the government had no regrets about co-sponsoring the resolution, but did want to have a positive relationship with Israel. “Understand that they were concerned about the resolution and have made some moves to see what we can do about getting the relationship back on a positive track.”

It should never have gotten off track in the first place if Bill English had the stones to rein in his wayward Foreign Minister who loves Muzzies.

-Radio NZ