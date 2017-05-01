You can NOT be serious

Aucklanders are being asked to imagine a world-class sports stadium.

Underground.

In the harbour.

Built in such a way that people can look inside it from above.

No, I haven’t lost my mind.

Auckland Council’s Regional Facilities Agency (RFA) has commissioned an initial study on whether a new waterfront stadium is viable to eventually replace Eden Park.

Designer Phil O’Reilly said he submitted a concept off his own back after he saw an opportunity to create something spectacular for less money.

His concept – dubbed ‘The Crater’ – would sit in the ocean, and a removable roof would allow people to look into it from buildings above, he said.

It would be cost-effective as there are no external architectural features to consider and politically safe as there’ll be no disruption to sight-lines over the harbour, he said.

“A huge monolithic structure between the city and the harbour pretty much kills it politically,” Mr O’Reilly said.

“Think outside the box – go down, instead of up.”

He said the stadium would be high enough above the harbour’s surface to quell concerns about rising sea-levels.

The design is a nod to Auckland’s volcanic heritage and could become a landmark for the city, he said.