You can NOT be serious

Aucklanders are being asked to imagine a world-class sports stadium.
Underground.
In the harbour.
Built in such a way that people can look inside it from above.
No, I haven’t lost my mind.
Auckland Council’s Regional Facilities Agency (RFA) has commissioned an initial study on whether a new waterfront stadium is viable to eventually replace Eden Park.
Designer Phil O’Reilly said he submitted a concept off his own back after he saw an opportunity to create something spectacular for less money.
His concept – dubbed ‘The Crater’ – would sit in the ocean, and a removable roof would allow people to look into it from buildings above, he said.
It would be cost-effective as there are no external architectural features to consider and politically safe as there’ll be no disruption to sight-lines over the harbour, he said.
“A huge monolithic structure between the city and the harbour pretty much kills it politically,” Mr O’Reilly said.
“Think outside the box – go down, instead of up.”
He said the stadium would be high enough above the harbour’s surface to quell concerns about rising sea-levels.
The design is a nod to Auckland’s volcanic heritage and could become a landmark for the city, he said.
Just a number of thoughts.
- Resource Management Act
- Sacred Maori sites
- Foreshore and seabed
- Customary rights
- Taniwha appeasement
- Into volcanic rock on a volcanic field with an active volcano just kilometers away
I’m not trying to be negative, but there’s “keeping an open mind”, and there is an open hole in the ground large enough to put a 80,000 seat sports stadium.
– RNZ
