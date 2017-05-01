What a choice: pain or breaking the law

Sometimes when Cara* is waiting for her carer to return from the tinny house, her mind begins to wander. What’s happened to them? Why are they taking longer then usual? Are they banged up, frightened, at the local cop shop? She worries that this time their luck has run out, as they delve inexpertly into the world of drugs and gangs to get her medicine: cannabis. Cara suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus and complications from a stroke. She gets around in an electric wheelchair, which she manoeuvres with her shaky, twisted and swollen hands. The cannabis, which she takes as a capsule of oil or baked into cookies, steadies them and her nerves and frees her from pain.

But for Cara to lead a somewhat enjoyable life, she has to become a criminal.

Cara gave up on the strong opiate-based pain medicines she had been prescribed over the years in favour of medical cannabis because, she said, the other drugs were wearing down her already fragile body. Tori Catherwood said her mother, Dawn, who is dying of breast cancer, shared similar anxiety when she took illegally sourced cannabis. She now had access to the pharmaceutical-grade cannabis-based drug Sativex after getting approval to use it from the Ministry of Health. But, before that, it was a nerve-racking time for the otherwise law-abiding woman. “As soon as there’s a knock on the door, if we don’t know who it is, it does stress her out – and it’s stress that could be easily avoided”. She said, prior to taking the legal cannabis medicine, which cost about $1000 per month, her mother took the illegal version.

The easiest answer is to decriminalise personal use. But we probably want to have a decent debate over how far we want to take the law reform in total.

Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne said it was unlikely New Zealand would follow New South Wales in having a specific compassionate use scheme because, while the schemes could give patients some reassurance, there were a lot of difficulties around them. “They are not all they seem. There are real problems getting people onto registers. There are issues about people who are supplying, claiming when they are arrested that they are supplying for various people on the register.” For now, Mr Dunne said he believed the current system, where police officers used their individual discretion to decide what to do in situations where medicinal use was claimed, was working. However, he thought having specific national guidelines on policing medical cannabis could be worth looking at. *Not her real name

Police will look the other way. Maybe

That’s not good enough, and the sooner this area is dealt with by someone younger and less stodgy than Peter Dunne, we may actually have a chance at moving forward.

– RNZ