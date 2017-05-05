Councillor labelled a rebel for wanting to stop rivers being used as sewers

According to Red Radio that is:

Let’s please disregard the ‘rebel councillor’ line in this story, because the idea that critiquing and questioning council plans and rules is a ‘rebellious’ thing rather than simply an important part of a councillor’s job, is quite cringe worthy. I completely support both the community who came out in support of democratic rights and environmental limits (you’re awesome), and the zone committee who have worked tirelessly in their zone to make the best of a complex situation. The question remains, as pointed out in this story, that the total nitrogen load for Selwyn/Te Waihora is currently 3200 T per year, and with already consented land use development, the ‘limits’ allow for that total to increase to 4800 T. This reality of our planning framework is not beyond scrutiny, and nor should it be. Keep speaking up and being involved, and that’s how we’ll move things :D

Red Radio need to get their talking points right. A councillor who doesn’t want shit poured into rivers is not a rebel.

They are just representing a view that no one should be allowed to socialise costs to make a private profit.

And they probably want us all to be able to swim in rivers we used to be able to swim in.

