Councillor Pham needs to HTFU

There is a time for dignified silence. There is a time for full throated abuse of idiot political opponents.

Cr Pham has taken the dignified silence approach after a dickhead appointed Chairman who seems to have learned tact from Fenton “Jong-Un” Wilson gives her a public dressing down even though she was right.

The chairperson of a Canterbury Regional Council water committee last month complained about a newly elected councillor – after she criticised the organisation’s record on polluted waterways – asking for councillors to instead show a united front.

This calls for a serious stomping on the idiot appointed Chairman. Instead Cr Pham took the dignified silence approach. Councillor Pham declined to comment on Mr Lim’s complaint. What she should have said is “This bloke is a dead set effwit who couldn’t win a seat on the Regional Council if he put his name forward, and he should be man enough to let the voters decide on his merits. I am sure they will come to the right conclusion”.

– RadioNZ