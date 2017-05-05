Does the CTU want National Awards or what?

The CTU seems to be thinking that New Zealand would be a better place if we went back to the dark ages of the 1970s when National Awards were in place. All people in the same industry had to work to the same terms and conditions and had to belong to a union to ensure these conditions were met.

Unfortunately for the CTU New Zealanders remember the damp, dark impoverished days of the 1970s where unions led strike action (usually during school holidays) and the government told businesses how they had to be run.

Labour’s fantastic 1984-90 government freed us from the clutches of the horrible union monster and the even more horrible statist, command & control Muldoon led government.

Now it seems the CTU won’t speak the word “National Award”:

“Having Industry standards allows for the terms and conditions of employment, of working people within specific industries, to be negotiated together. This is a method by which wages would be increased and real improvements in the lives of working people would be made.” “The Government talks about the importance of lifting wages, creating a better, brighter future for working people. Supporting working people in union to negotiate industry standards is a specific and tangible way to achieve increased wages,” Wagstaff said.

So why not call “Industry Standards” what they really are. “National Awards”.

I wonder if Andrew Little supports this approach to return us to the union dominance that silly old Jim bolder hankers for again.

-CTU