Desley Simpson owns Phil Goffs Pillow Tax

Phil Goff has never been that good as a politician, as demonstrated by the sound hiding he got in 2011.

As mayor he has showed a degree of low cunning that makes you wonder why he was so useless as Labour leader. He set up right winger Desley Simpson to promote his pillow tax.

Now Desley owns the pillow tax as this article from the CEO of Tourism Industry Aotearoa clearly states.

Last week’s commentary in the Herald from Auckland councillor Desley Simpson showed that even Mayor Goff’s supporters are searching for alternatives to his ill-advised targeted rate on commercial accommodation.

Delsey represents the most right wing ward in Auckland. Yet she is promoting a new tax, and fronting the promotion of the new tax.

If the tourism industry had any sense at all they would engage some campaigners to replace Desley and ensure all other councillors in right wing wards know that if they promote new taxes they will have their careers ended.

Oh and because I know Desley reads this, along with Phil Goff…you didn’t think turning off post/video embeds would stop me did you?

-NZ Herald