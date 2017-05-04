Dumb play by the Squareheads

The Squareheads have been accused of meddling in the UK election:

Senior officials in the German government and in Brussels have openly mocked Mrs May or leaked sensitive information about private meetings in what is being seen as an attempt to undermine the Prime Minister.

Allies of Mrs May believe Germany, in tandem with the EU, is embarking on a new “project fear” by repeatedly briefing against her.

Germany has been accused by allies of Theresa May of trying to influence the General Election by undermining the Prime Minister over Brexit talks.

How dumb can you be?

Last week Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, also suggested Britain had “illusions” over what it could hope to achieve from Brexit.

Weakening Mrs May’s mandate with the electorate would tilt the balance in favour of the EU negotiators, and Conservative sources have suggested she is the victim of a co-ordinated plot ahead of next month’s election.

One close ally of Mrs May said: “There is a long-standing tradition that countries do not involve themselves in the elections of other countries, and they seem to be breaking that.”

Mrs May has warned Jean-Claude Juncker that he will find her to be a “bloody difficult woman” if he refuses to compromise during Brexit negotiations.

Asked by the BBC if she was taking a “realistic” approach over the negotiations, Mrs May said: “I think what we’ve seen recently is that at times these negotiations are going to be tough.

“Now during the Conservative Party leadership campaign I was described by one of my colleagues as a bloody difficult woman. And I said at the time the next person to find that out will be Jean-Claude Juncker.”

Martin Selmayr, the German chief of staff to Jean-Claude Juncker and a personal friend of Angela Merkel’s right-hand man, is believed to be behind a leak that claimed Mrs May was “deluded” over her Brexit demands.

Michael Roth, Germany’s finance minister, also sought to undermine Mrs May, using Twitter to say: “The British government must abandon [the] myth that all British will be better off post-Brexit.”

And Guy Verhofstadt, the lead Brexit negotiator for the European Parliament, has openly mocked Mrs May’s negotiating skills.

Picking up on her campaign slogan of “strong and stable leadership”, he said: “Any Brexit deal requires a strong & stable understanding of the complex issues involved. The clock is ticking – it’s time to get real.”

Tory MP Sir Bill Cash, chairman of the Commons European scrutiny committee, said he was “certain” that Germany and the EU were trying to influence the General Election by undermining Mrs May.

He said: “What they are doing is trying to exploit a new kind of project fear and that is not going to work on the British people.