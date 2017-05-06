Ever wondered what shampoo ads in Muslim countries are like?

Draconian Sharia law, which gives women a second class status in the Muslim society (or any other society where Muslims are a majority), commands all Muslim women to cover their heads all times when ‘others’ can see them.
Feminists these days can be seen repeating, how ‘beautiful’ and ‘free’ Hizab is.
Now we present before you a video clip, that twitter users claim, is a shampoo advertisement being shown in Malaysia these days. Its funny beyond measure.
