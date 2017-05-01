The nine most popular MSM labels used to generate outrage

One of my favourite MSM labels has to be the “Muslim Ban” label they gave President Trump’s executive order to halt immigration from certain terror-ridden countries. Muslims from many Islamic countries were not affected by the ban because it wasn’t actually a Muslim ban. It didn’t even cover all terror-ridden countries (as even his detractors pointed out) so I suspect it was based on intel on where the most imminent threats lay at that time according to the most recent intelligence reports.

Some Muslims were affected by the ban but certainly not all. People from all races and religions were unable to enter America if they were travelling from the countries in question so the label “Muslim ban” had no basis in fact. The media could have called it a ” Terror ban” or a “Warzone ban” or a “Hotspot ban” which would have been closer to the truth but “Muslim ban” sold more newspapers and drummed up much more outrage.

… in response to his Executive Order halting entry to America for citizens of seven Muslim majority nations, President Donald Trump today addressed the matter directly…

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave,” a statement from the President said Sunday. “We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say,” the statement added. “To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting,” -deadline.com

When Obama had made similar decisions the media hadn’t even given his actions a label as they saw him as a strongly Pro-Islam President while they have labelled President Trump an anti-Islam President.

My next four favourite MSM labels have to be Nazi or white nationalist/ supremacist or anti-Semite. It has become so common now that almost any person expressing a conservative viewpoint with pale skin and perhaps a crew cut hairstyle, is now a target for this kind of fact-less accusation. These days supporting Brexit makes a person a white nationalist according to the MSM (which apparently is even worse than a garden variety nationalist.) Wanting your country’s borders protected is all it takes to be accused of being a Nazi or a white supremacist these days.

Other popular MSM labels for people are homophobe, Islamophobe, racist and alt-right. They persist in using these labels even when the people they label straight out deny them. Milo Yiannopoulos said that he wrote about the alt-right as a journalist and tried, to sum up what their views were but he was very clear that he was not alt-right himself. Known leaders of the alt-right also made it clear that he was not alt-right but the MSM continue to label him as a leading light of the alt-right. Incredibly they also continue to label him homophobic when he is gay and an anti-Semite even though one of his parents is Jewish. They have also accused him of being racist and a white nationalist which must really shock some of his black ex-boyfriends.