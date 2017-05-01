Face of the Day

Somewhat surreal, but almost three years later, the National party finally finds itself in court for allegedly using an Eminem song without having purchased the license or rights to do so. Even though they were charged for it.

You’d think that common sense would have prevailed by now, but it seems the lawyers are all in a circle-jerk that makes the money keep falling out of the clients’ pockets.

Detroit-based companies Eight Mile Style and Martin Affiliated are suing National over music used in the party’s 2014 election campaign advertising. The backing track to the rowing-themed video has been compared to Eminem’s award-winning song, Lose Yourself. Back in 2014 Eminem’s agents said they had never allowed the song to be used in connection with any political campaign. At the time National described the music as library music and said it purchased it from production music supplier Beatbox, which is based in Australia and Singapore.

Pragmatism and the law rarely meet.

Neither does a ‘speedy trial’ appear to happen.

I don’t know whose ego is driving this, because the cost of the case far outweighs the royalties they may ever theoretically recover. And it appears to me that National had paid for something, so they were of a mindset that they had done the right thing already.

– RNZ