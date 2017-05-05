Face of the Day

Reports of Mr Liz’s death were a bit premature
The Sun newspaper mistakenly published a story suggesting Prince Philip had died.
The title, owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK, posted a story online with the headline: “Prince Philip dead at 95, how did the Duke of Edinburgh die, etc etc.”
The story read: “Prince Philip, otherwise known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was the husband of Queen Elizabeth II.”
French media also mistakenly published stories wrongly suggesting the Duke of Edinburgh had died.
The article was deleted within minutes of publication, but continued to appear in searches on Google.
Here’s something that they are not telling you: if Phil is “retiring”, you can be assured that his actual death isn’t too far away. A safe prediction, at 95. But the reading between the lines here is that the man has been given a deadline to meet.
– The Indepenent
