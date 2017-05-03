Face of the Day

Tamati Coffey must be disappointed at his list ranking. His second time around and he’s gone into an unwinnable seat and dropped four places down the list (and that is with all the Maori seat competition being taken off the list). That is a sign Labour has lost confidence in him.
About time, since the voters already had.
