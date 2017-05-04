Face of the Day

Education Minister Nikki Kaye is off to a fantastic start, with the announcement of an extra $68.8m to support vulnerable children and their families, says Lorraine Kerr, President of New Zealand School Trustee Association (NZSTA).

Prime Minister Bill English, in his pre-budget speech, confirmed the spend as part of a wider $321m Social Investment Package and emphasised the Government’s commitment to “Support children most at risk of long-term dysfunction.”

NZSTA is here to support school boards of trustees to ensure that every student achieves their highest possible educational potential and Ms Kerr is confident the new investment will work towards this vision.

Ms Kerr, who today met with Ms Kaye and Associate Minister of Education, Tim Macindoe, strongly backs the funding.

“This is a clear focus on children and young people and we welcome more funding to better support behavioural issues for children between zero to eight years. This is going to further enhance support for existing challenges and increase opportunities in the education sector.