Face of the Day

Here’s another politician hat runs to the courts to cry foul
Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron has filed a legal complaint after his far-right rival Marine Le Pen accused him of holding money in a tax haven.
The 39-year-old ex-economy minister described his rival’s insinuation as ‘defamation’ and after his complaint, French prosecutors launched a probe Thursday into who started the rumour.
Macron’s campaign team called it a ‘textbook case’ of ‘fake news’, saying it was spread on Twitter by accounts close to Kremlin-friendly news sites like Sputnik and RT as well as supporters of US President Donald Trump.
Miss Le Pen, 48, later admitted to French television channel BFMTV that she had no evidence to back up her comments but had read about the allegations. It came after fake documents purporting to relate to overseas bank accounts were shared on social media.
The whole thing is already dealt with. Fake news. She read it somewhere. For politicians to go to court is just pathetic. Politicians that have such thin skin should never enter politics.
There is an unending supply of people that will say hurtful and untrue things about you, and you end up spending the rest of your life in court trying to battle them all.
…oh, wait.
