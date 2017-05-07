Hacked! Who saw that coming? Damn Russians!!!

The campaign of the French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was hit on Friday by a large dump of leaked emails and other documents on a file-sharing website. Far-right groups in the United States were promoting the leaked information — said to contain both real and fake documents — to cast doubt on the election, pivotal for France and the European Union at large. Mr. Macron has a roughly 20-point lead over his opponent, Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Front, in the polls

Here’s the interesting thing.

Mr. Macron’s campaign said in a statement shortly before the blackout went into effect that the professional and personal email accounts of some of its staff members had been hacked “some weeks ago.” The campaign said that all of the stolen documents were “legal” and “authentic” but that fake ones had been added to “sow doubt and disinformation.” It denounced the breach as an attempt to destabilize democracy.

Whaleoil has never confirmed or denied any of the documents or fragments used in Dirty Politics or by Whaledump. There was no point in starting a “but this is different from the original” debate.

I’m still waiting to get Mr Hager into court in some context where we get to ask him to prove the documents he used were original and unaltered. But he’s a bit too busy organising protests against the government to apologise for killing civilians that were 2 kilometres away, managed to die from two SAS bullets fires at a single man. But hey, Mr Hager doesn’t lie, and everything in Dirty Politics is true you know.

– New York Times, The Independent

While I mention Whaledump, with the court case starting tomorrow, and based on Whaledump coming out of retirement for the Williams v Craig case, what are the odds we will see him back again even though he wrote at the time