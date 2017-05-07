Federated Farmers are dreaming

In the Federated Farmers alternative universe, fighting to prevent private enterprise socialising their costs is considered bad.

In some regions the Fish and Game licence revenue has been used to make the life of landowners that much more difficult. As a result, some Fish and Game licence holders may not face the same friendly welcome by their farmer friends this year.

You bet we are making it more difficult for some of you bludgers. They pour shit into our rivers, take water without paying and we can’t swim, fish or take food from our rivers. Fish & Game should HTFU and fight even harder because they always win, just as they won in Horizons.

Many farmers are over the constant claims that New Zealand has terrible water quality and farmers are largely at fault when in fact 80% of New Zealand’s waterways are stable or improving and all communities – across rural and urban – are part of the problem and therefore need to be part of the solution.

Sure there are issues with town pouring their own shit into rivers and I take the same approach to them as I do to anyone who pours shit into rivers. Be over it all you want. Why don’t you just stop polluting and stop running Nick Smith’s useless propaganda that no-one with half a brain believes.

A significant number of individual Fish and Game licence holders support our farmers, but need to speak louder. Please acknowledge the great fishing and shooting experiences you enjoy and work with farmers to identify and address water quality issues where they exist.

A significant number of Fish & Game licence holders are monumentally pissed off that the socialists at Federated Farmers reckon that they should be allowed a free right to pollute and we should bear the costs.

Federated Farmers needs to address why they think they are a special category of business that should be allowed to pollute and take free water to make profits.

As a case in point, this weekend I will be shooting on a farm, but the waterways that run through that farm are pristine and it has some of the best fences I’ve ever seen, especially around the waterways.

-Federated Farmers