The “Feminist religion” of Islam puts another intelligent young woman in her place

Well, it looks like the Muslim patriarchy has been at it again in Malaysia where they have ruined a young Chess player’s chances in a tournament by preventing her from playing.
As of 2013, there were approximately 19.5 million Muslim adherents, or 61.3% of the population. Islam in Malaysia is represented by the Shafi’i version of Sunni theology and jurisprudence.
A 12-year-old chess champion was forced to leave a youth tournament in Malaysia after tournament organisers deemed her knee-length dress too “seductive”, the girl’s coach says.
The tournament director of the National Scholastic Chess Championship held April 14-16 made the call personally, the coach noted, after finding the dress to be “temptation“.
“We found this statement completely out of line,” youth chess coach Kaushal Khandhar wrote on Facebook.
He said the incident left his student feeling “extremely disturbed, and embarrassed”.
Dress codes in chess are not unusual, as FIDE, world chess’s governing body, allows tournament organisers to set them before their events to ensure participants maintain a “dignified appearance”. In certain Muslim-majority countries, such as Iran, organisers may require female participants to follow local customs, including covering their hair with headscarves.
Malaysian women, however, do not face the same restrictions, and skirts or shorts that extend to the knee are commonly worn in public spaces.
“I have been playing chess in Malaysia for almost two decades and I have never heard this type of issue ever in any tournaments in Malaysia,”
Now that the Malaysian Muslim population is well over 60% it is not surprising that this kind of thing is happening.
…Making matters worse, the coach said, was the timing of the incident. The girl apparently was able to play in the dress without incident in the first round of the tournament but was pulled aside in the middle of the second round Thursday and told her attire didn’t conform with the dress code.
Khandhar said tournament organisers gave the girl the option to go purchase a pair of slacks and return to the event the next day, however, Khandhar said by the time that offer was made it was past 10pm, and all the shops had closed. They would not open again in time to meet the next day’s call time of 9am, meaning the girl had no choice but to withdraw.
The coach of a 12-year-old chess player says the girl was forced to pull out of a chess tournament due to the length of her skirt (pictured).
“We are absolutely DISGUSTED by the treatment of Tournament Director to a 12-year-old girl and her mother,” Khandhar continued. “This incident has resulted in loss of time and money which was invested before, during and after the tournament on coaching, registration fees, traveling [sic], accommodation and other incurred costs.”..
