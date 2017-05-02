The “Feminist religion” of Islam puts another intelligent young woman in her place

As of 2013, there were approximately 19.5 million Muslim adherents, or 61.3% of the population. Islam in Malaysia is represented by the Shafi’i version of Sunni theology and jurisprudence.

Well, it looks like the Muslim patriarchy has been at it again in Malaysia where they have ruined a young Chess player’s chances in a tournament by preventing her from playing.

A 12-year-old chess champion was forced to leave a youth tournament in Malaysia after tournament organisers deemed her knee-length dress too “seductive”, the girl’s coach says.

The tournament director of the National Scholastic Chess Championship held April 14-16 made the call personally, the coach noted, after finding the dress to be “temptation“.

“We found this statement completely out of line,” youth chess coach Kaushal Khandhar wrote on Facebook.

He said the incident left his student feeling “extremely disturbed, and embarrassed”.

Dress codes in chess are not unusual, as FIDE, world chess’s governing body, allows tournament organisers to set them before their events to ensure participants maintain a “dignified appearance”. In certain Muslim-majority countries, such as Iran, organisers may require female participants to follow local customs, including covering their hair with headscarves.

Malaysian women, however, do not face the same restrictions, and skirts or shorts that extend to the knee are commonly worn in public spaces.

“I have been playing chess in Malaysia for almost two decades and I have never heard this type of issue ever in any tournaments in Malaysia,”