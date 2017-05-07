Filthy French Politics: Voters sent invalid,ripped Ballots for Le Pen

How low can they go? Ripped ballots for Le Pen and sending two ballots for Macron instead one of each, that’s how low the filthy french globalists can go. The truly scary thing is that if the people in charge of running democratic and fair elections are sending out two ballots for Macron or one of each where the Le Pen one has been ripped to make it invalid, what faith can the French public have that their votes for Le Pen will be accurately counted? On top of all this ISIS has encouraged supporters to attack French polling stations and to assassinate candidates so for people who are too afraid to vote in person a mail vote was their only option. French polling booths opened this morning.

David Rachline, Campaign Director for Marine Le Pen, last night called for vigilance on the part of voters receiving their election material, and for those concerned to notify authorities at polling stations of any damaged ballots. Millions of packs have been sent out to French households in recent days, containing voting information and ballot papers for Sunday’s election. According to a press statement released by the Le Pen campaign, there have been thousands of reports of invalid ballots being received across such geographically diverse counties as Ardèche, Alliers, Savoie, Loire, Yvelines, Eure-et-Loire, and Hérault – a broad spread across the country.

Videos are being posted and shared on Facebook of registered voters opening their envelopes to reveal the contents – intact ballot papers for Macron, ripped papers in the case of Le Pen. In other videos, voters are seen opening envelopes only to find that both ballots bear Macron’s name. Rather than an occasional anomaly, the same circumstances have been noted in the voter packs of multiple voters living within the same household. Le Pen’s campaign has also accused certain mayors of breaking the electoral code by using officially headed notepaper and state resources for mail outs calling on voters to support Macron. Such violation of France’s electoral code, if prosecuted, can lead to a fine of €15,000 ($16,450) and up to one year in jail. Despite polls giving Macron a significant lead, sources inform the Gateway Pundit that the race will be much tighter. If this turns out to be the case, a large number of disqualified ballots could make a difference. …The campaign, pitting nationalist, Le Pen, against globalist, Macron, has garnered international attention and – depending on who triumphs – could have huge implications for Europe and beyond. -thegatewaypundit.com