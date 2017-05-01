I reject the Media’s definition of Nationalism

Heather du Plessis-Allan wrote an opinion piece entitled, “The bad things about nationalism.” Her article showed me that she really doesn’t understand what Nationalism is. This is not surprising in a media world that smears a gay Jew as homophobic and an anti-Semite. Our media calls people with garden variety conservative views hard -right these days so I should not be surprised that a 12-year-old boy who expected adults to show respect and to not impinge on the rights of others to peacefully commemorate ANZAC day would be smeared as an example of ‘rising nationalism.’

What the boy said had nothing to do with nationalism and everything to do with expecting adults to be respectful of others rights. He did not want to silence the protestors he said that they should protest on any day they liked just not on ANZAC day. What he questioned was their choice of day and venue. By choosing to hijack another groups day of remembrance they were impinging on that group’s right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.

On the face of it, the link might not be obvious. What could a precocious 12-year-old ranting at war protesters have in common with Winston Peters taking a crack at immigrant newspaper reporters?

My observation is that both in New Zealand and in America it is usually people on the left who feel the need to counter-protest or to protest against other groups’ freedom of speech. Conservatives don’t do counter protests. They let left-wingers protest their issues in peace. If the left wants to commemorate something the right don’t turn up to heckle and ruin their day.

…But sometimes our pride can turn us into nothing more than a gang. A gang that demands conformity: sounding the same, looking the same, acting the same. I’d lay the blame for the 12-year-old’s rant squarely at the feet of nationalism.

This is utterly ridiculous. What the boy said had nothing to do with nationalism. When I show respect in a church a mosque a temple, a marae or someone’s home I am not being nationalistic. When Pete and I visited a mosque we removed our shoes regardless of my personal beliefs or views on the matter. They had been kind enough to invite us onto their property and as a guest, it was respectful to remove my shoes. When I expect others to show respect I am not acting like a gang member.

Imagine if protestors turned up at your mother’s funeral and disrupted it with their signs and loud hailers because when she was alive she owned a farm where the chickens were caged. There is a time and a place for everything and it is hardly demanding conformity to expect them to do their activism at a more appropriate time and place due to the distress that they will cause to your mourning family.

Young James’ point was it was “inappropriate” for protesters to draw attention to Afghan civilian deaths on Anzac Day. It’s not fair to pick apart James’ argument, given he’s a kid, but his dad summed it up pretty nicely. David Broome, NZ First’s chief of staff, accused the protesters of “trying to hijack a special ceremony for New Zealanders”. There’s your first problem with nationalism: it shuts down dissenting views by demanding uniformity.

Nationalism at its extreme shuts down dissenting views but then again so does communism at its extreme and theocracy. All ideas can be taken to the extreme but garden variety nationalism is about protectionism not the silencing of counter arguments. Nationalists want to put their countries own citizens first. This does not mean that they don’t want to help others just that they believe that citizens should be a priority for the government that they elected.

…But there’s your second problem with nationalism: excluding people who don’t meet our ridiculous criteria for belonging to the gang, whether that be race, time spent in New Zealand or Kiwi-sounding surnames.

If having criteria makes a group a gang then the RSA is a gang and so is the Nurses’ Union. There is nothing extreme about excluding people. We have fences around our properties to exclude people. We have doors on our houses to exclude people. We do not welcome everyone in the neighbourhood into our homes because we all exclude people. The concept of borderless countries is a new and a destructive one. Nationalism has been around for centuries it is globalism that is the new dangerous boy on the block.

– Herald on Sunday