Why is Goodfellow fighting against caucus over Glenda Hughes?

Regular readers will know that National board member Glenda Hughes has been meddling in selection processes and generally throwing her ample weight around.

This has pissed off a large number of MPs, especially those in the Lower North Island. They object to being bullied, knowing that Glenda was out to get them.

Trying to remove Hudson, Naylor & Foster-Bell was a dumb move and the mood in caucus is very, very anti-Glenda, and the leg work is being done to ensure that she is replaced at the National Conference, which is the democratic right of party members.

So what the hell is party president Peter Goodfellow doing protecting a board member who caucus has lost faith in?

Goodfellow has been trying to bully potential replacements out of the election process. Sources in caucus are saying that MPs are exceptionally angry with the interference in the democratic process by a man who is supposed to preside neutrally over these elections.

Usually National say “We don’t want a board election in election year”. What caucus are saying behind the scenes is that they are so pissed off with a board member trying to force them out they don’t care what Goodfellow says and will be fighting hard to ensure Hughes loses the board election.

Watch this space.