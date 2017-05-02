I hope National’s lawyers have listened to Kashmir by Led Zeppelin

The Media are wetting their pants over the court case between National and Eminem over the song Lose Yourself.

It’s a highly unusual day in the High Court; Eminem’s Lose Yourself plays to a room of unsmiling lawyers and a High Court Justice. While rap isn’t usually played in court, this song is the centre of a legal battle between the National Party, and those who own the copyright on the song. A backing track used in a 2014 National Party campaign ad was alleged to be an unlicensed version of Eminem’s song, and today the case is being heard at the High Court in Wellington.

Eminem is as litigious as Colin Craig.

But it appears no one has ever done anything about what appears to me to be a straight copy of a 1975 song by Led Zeppelin.

And this is Lose Yourself written in 2002.

And here is an explanation of where Kashmir came from:

Give Eminem was only 3 years old in 1975 when Kashmir was released it seems rather far fetched that he came up with all by himself.

One artist has even merged both songs so you see exactly how similar they are:

It seems Eminem is rather precious over a political advertisement, especially given the similarities between Lose Yourself and a song written 27 years earlier.

-NZ Herald