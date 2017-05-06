Whale Oil Beef Hooked
Guest Post: Muslim Refugees in Southland
How useless are Labour?

by Cameron Slater on May 6, 2017 at 1:00pm

Well, dead set useless, if you look at their fundraising…ahem…abilities.

National received almost $2 million in donations last year compared to just $564,000 given to Labour, according to returns supplied to the Electoral Commission.

The annual returns show the Green Party’s donations topped Labour’s with more than $850,000 flowing into party coffers during the year, although that included one large bequest and five-figure donations from each of the party’s 14 MPs.

Only one donation was revealed under the mechanism for protected disclosure available to those giving more than $1500 who do not want their identity known to the public or the party that received it.

The donation was for $44,628, made to the National Party.  

[…]

Labour’s biggest donation was $30,000 from the Dairy Workers’ Union. Artist Karl Maughan and the Delargy family Trust each gave the party $24,000 and retired judge Robert Smellie QC donated $16,000.

Christchurch East MP Poto Williams donated $16,300.

Donations are a very good way at gauging support between the two major parties. People “invest” in winners, and avoid losers.

The total donations disclosed for 2016 were:

National: $1,943,324

Greens: $860,746

Labour: $563,915

Conservatives: $139,450

ACT: $108,730

NZ First: $54,946

Maori Party: $42,237

United Future: Nil

Mana: Nil

Labour is, quite simply, hopeless.

 

-Fairfax

 

