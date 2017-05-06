How useless are Labour?

Well, dead set useless, if you look at their fundraising…ahem…abilities.

National received almost $2 million in donations last year compared to just $564,000 given to Labour, according to returns supplied to the Electoral Commission.

The annual returns show the Green Party’s donations topped Labour’s with more than $850,000 flowing into party coffers during the year, although that included one large bequest and five-figure donations from each of the party’s 14 MPs.

Only one donation was revealed under the mechanism for protected disclosure available to those giving more than $1500 who do not want their identity known to the public or the party that received it.

The donation was for $44,628, made to the National Party.

[…]

Labour’s biggest donation was $30,000 from the Dairy Workers’ Union. Artist Karl Maughan and the Delargy family Trust each gave the party $24,000 and retired judge Robert Smellie QC donated $16,000.

Christchurch East MP Poto Williams donated $16,300.