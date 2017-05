It is thought more than 1,000 women across the UK have been subjected to the barbaric ritual. The sickening act is commonplace in parts of Africa, but those at the ­frontline of child protection say it is also happening in African communities in the UK. It has now resulted Conservative MP Jake Berry calling for “breast-ironing” to be made a criminal offence. The ritual involves pounding the breasts as soon as they begin to develop with objects that have been heated over hot coals. Some women use rocks, others hammers and spatulas.

One woman, who is remaining anonymous, told Sky News: “They put the spatula on the fire and then they press it on the breast and yes, it hurts. “Then it goes weak, it’s like melting, fat melting and you can feel the breast going back… one of my breasts is bigger than the other one.” The idea is that by removing their breast tissue, youngsters will be less sexually attractive and less likely to become pregnant at a young age, ­preventing them bringing shame on their families. Sadly it is mostly carried out by the girls’ own mothers, who believe it is in their best interests. MP Jake Berry was so shocked when he discovered the practice that he tabled a parliamentary debate on it, which took place earlier this week…