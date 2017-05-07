Believe it or not even I feel uncomfortable when people talk about superior and inferior cultures. While we are all comfortable talking about inanimate things dispassionately as being inferior or superior when those terms are applied to values and ideas many people squirm. We squirm because we incorrectly interpret criticism of a culture (which is made up of ideas and values) as a criticism of human beings and that the criticism might be based on skin colour or race.

Because many of us associate the terms inferior and superior when applied a person because of their race or ethnicity to be wrong we subliminally think it is still wrong to use those terms when applying them to ideas and values.

To reassure myself that I am not being racist I always ask myself a simple question. Would the race of the person change my opinion of their values or ideas? If the answer is no, then the only things that I am calling inferior are the ideas and the values.

Hundreds of British mums are “breast-ironing” their daughters using rocks, hammers and spatulas – with an MP now calling for the practice to be made a criminal offence.

It is thought more than 1,000 women across the UK have been subjected to the barbaric ritual. The sickening act is commonplace in parts of Africa, but those at the ­frontline of child protection say it is also happening in African communities in the UK. It has now resulted Conservative MP Jake Berry calling for “breast-ironing” to be made a criminal offence. The ritual involves pounding the breasts as soon as they begin to develop with objects that have been heated over hot coals. Some women use rocks, others hammers and spatulas. One woman, who is remaining anonymous, told Sky News: “They put the spatula on the fire and then they press it on the breast and yes, it hurts. “Then it goes weak, it’s like melting, fat melting and you can feel the breast going back… one of my breasts is bigger than the other one.” The idea is that by removing their breast tissue, youngsters will be less sexually attractive and less likely to become pregnant at a young age, ­preventing them bringing shame on their families. Sadly it is mostly carried out by the girls’ own mothers, who believe it is in their best interests. MP Jake Berry was so shocked when he discovered the practice that he tabled a parliamentary debate on it, which took place earlier this week… He told the Commons: “The words ‘culture’, ‘tradition’ or ‘religion’ might come up when trying to explain this absurdly harmful practice, but as in the case of FGM , these words are only thinly veiled excuses for a ritualised form of child abuse .” His research has shown that 15 per cent of UK police forces have never even heard of the procedure while four in 10 wanted more advice on how to tackle it. Mr Berry said he wanted breast ironing to become a criminal offence in its own right. No-one yet knows how widespread it is because no official figures are kept and many victims keep completely silent. He said: “This hidden abuse is happening here in Britain and we have to seek out the abusers and push for prosecution… “Not one person has ever been convicted of this crime in the UK. The lack of prosecutions partly stem from a fear by the victim of reporting a family member.” Margaret Nyuydzewira, founder of the CAME Women and Girls Development Organisation, a UK charity campaigning on behalf of victims, told The New Day that schools, the police and social services needed to help bring perpetrators before the courts. She said: “Yes, it is happening in the UK… “The idea is that mothers are worried their children are developing at a faster rate. “It is brutal. There is a lot of trauma. Mothers are doing it with good intentions, to protect their daughters from sexual harassment, but it does not fit with British values. “Women need to understand that what they are doing is harmful to their children and it may have a long-term impact. “I cannot walk alone. We need the government’s support. We need to spread the word and talk to others.” Cameroonian Marie Laure Jatsa, who has researched her country’s tradition for more than a decade, has interviewed 6,000 women to understand the phenomenon. She said: “Some parents believe that Europe should not get involved in their tradition. It’s ridiculous they live here and still have those barbaric customs… -mirror.co.uk