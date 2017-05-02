Invercargill to home Syrian refugees

Invercargill has been chosen as the country’s seventh refugee settlement location, says Immigration New Zealand.

That’s harsh. These people come from the Middle East and you’re going to stick them in one of the coldest, wettest and windiest parts of the country.

The service’s general manager, Steve Gill, said the ongoing increase in the refugee quota, as well as fewer refugee families being settled in Auckland, meant an extra settlement area was needed. He said the Southland city was chosen due to the wide range of employment opportunities. Christchurch, New Plymouth, Rotorua and Tauranga were also considered. The first group of refugees is expected to arrive in Invercargill later this year.

There are many upsides to Invercargill as a choice, but few of them will be appreciated by people who will have gone from being scared to lose their lives to probably hoping that they’ll lose their lives.

Love to see what Syrian Muslim refugees will make of the Invercargill A&P show.

All in all, they won’t be alone, and they can always go see Bill for some kumara fries and a cuppa.