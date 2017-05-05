Labour calls them Beneficiaries. I call them criminals

The latest quarterly benefit figures show a rising number of beneficiaries have left the benefit because they have gone to prison, while fewer are going into study, says Labour’s Social Development spokesperson Carmel Sepuloni. “According to recent figures, in the three years to March 2017 there were 38 per cent fewer beneficiaries leaving the benefit to go into fulltime study. “The Minister just told the House that 13.7 per cent of beneficiaries head into full time study in the March 2017 quarter, but the fact is that in March 2014 18.4 per cent of beneficiaries were moving into study. That’s not a trend to be proud of. “At the same time there has been a 42 per cent increase in the number of people who have left a benefit because they have gone to prison. “People are becoming more desperate as the Government continues to try to push people off the benefit and sanction them for minor indiscretions.

BWAHAHAHAHA. Minor indiscretions? Do you know how hard it is to get into jail these days?

“National’s Ministers praise the drop in benefit numbers despite the fact that increasing numbers of beneficiaries are heading straight for the lock-up instead of the exercise books. “The Government is ignoring the long-term outcomes for beneficiaries, creating significant costs and damage to New Zealand society. “Labour is committed to providing real support to New Zealanders facing hardship so they can have a better future, rather than a life off the benefit and in jail,” says Carmel Sepuloni.

We know Labour is the party that hugs crims, keeps them in a government-paid-for home, pays them a benefit, and then when they are caught for “minor indiscretions”, they are not sent to prison, so the prison numbers look great, and the people on benefits all deserve it. Each and every one.

We may not like how left National are in social policy, but Labour’s is no substitute.

If you get to prison, you’re either a really bad person, or you’ve ignored advice to stop being a criminal ratbag for many years. Neither of those reasons is sufficient to keep them outside on a benefit.