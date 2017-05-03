Labour: Desperately seeking… talent

It will take more than a flash in the pan for Labour to knock National’s Tim Macindoe from the Hamilton West seat in this year’s general election.

The newly sworn-in minister has held the seat since 2008 when he ousted former Labour MP Martin Gallagher.

Now the deputy mayor of Hamilton, Gallagher would like to see someone installed who is very energetic, committed and will play the long game.

“The vacancy was unexpected so obviously I think the Labour Party will be wanting to seek a very hard working, active, energetic candidate who can relate to the Hamilton community.”

Gallagher knows it will be a huge task to overturn Macindoe’s majority, but not unachievable.

“To hold a marginal seat like Hamilton, and I did it for 12 years, you have to go out there and try and relate to everyday working people, a cross-section of communities.”

Gallagher believes the candidate and their staff need to work really hard at the grassroots level.

“The seat is quite diverse, you have the older industrial-type suburbs, Frankton and Nawton, but you also have chunks of Rototuna so we do need to remind ourselves that, with the current boundaries, they tend to favour National.”

The Labour vacancy opened when 12-year veteran Sue Moroney decided not to seek re-election after being dropped down the party list.

With the general election on September 23, it gives the incoming candidate 143 days to campaign for their seat.

The Labour Party hopes to have nominations for the vacant position open within the next week.