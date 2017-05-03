Labour wants to rule the country – can’t even announce its list

Willie Jackson’s disappointment at his placing at 21 on the list played out in the media on Monday, with Mr Jackson flying to Wellington to voice his disappointment kanohi ki te kanohi.

Mr Jackson said when Mr Little initial approached him about joining the party he said he would try to get him in the top ten, but didn’t work out.

He did, however, get a new role: Māori Campaign Director.

Labour swears that decision was made weeks ago, though it is a little too convenient it was announced just hours after the list was released, and hot on the heels of a clearly robust discussion about Mr Jackson’s place on the list.

Mr Jackson also made much of his disappointment that there were no Māori in the top 15 places on the list.

But he is ignoring the fact that all of Labour’s MPs holding Māori seats opted themselves to go off the list. If they had remained there there would be at least two or maybe three in the top 15.

Labour argues if everything goes to plan the party will end up with 25 percent of its caucus being Maori after the election, a greater proportion than it has ever had.

Women would also make up a greater proportion of Labour’s caucus, with the deck stacked to have the gender balance at 50 percent in line with the party’s rules – up from the current 39 percent of women.