Labour’s Little/Willie problem

Guest post

When pushing quotas and affirmative action discrimination under the guise of wanting more “balance” it only highlights a number of huge issues that are being avoided by Labour and their helpful friends in the old school media.

Firstly – that within the Labour Party, ideology beats talent and ability. If you don’t have the right plumbing between your legs, regardless of how experienced or talented you are, you’ll be overlooked so the Labour Party organ can fill some kind of racial / gender quota to achieve more “balance” – and all, supposedly, to make Labour more appealing to the voters.

It’s just so deliciously ironic these some people, who wish to be thought of as capable of running the country and government, making laws and legislation we all need to abide by, actively break existing laws we have where it’s illegal to discriminate against anyone because of their gender.

Affirmative action / gender quota’s / Man Ban’s are active gender discrimination. That is illegal in NZ, no matter how noble the intent.

Secondly – Labour’s quota system could not be more insulting and patronising to women the World over if they tried. Even if Mr. Little got up in front of the Woman’s Institute and apologised for being a man, he could not be as patronising to women as the man ban is.

Effectively what Labour are saying to these women whose achievements arrive at because of the man ban, is that you’re not good enough to compete on an even footing with men in the Labour Party because of the inherent, institutionalised misogyny and patriarchy that exists in the Labour Party today – therefore, the Party needs to install active discriminatory policies to overcome this. Don’t attempt career advancement with the Labour Party from merit and skills alone, is the take away message here.

What a complete slap in the face to women everywhere who want to win appointments based on merit and achievement alone. Labour’s active man ban outcomes just eroded all the hard work and achievements Kate Sheppard started all those years ago.

Thirdly – it telegraphs to voters how Labour will operate should they ever get back into government. Talent and ability will be overlooked, to fill some ideology quota their Socialist doctrinaire and philosophies dictate. NZ has already witnessed this played out in the robust selection process Labour undertook finding the best possible deputy leader.

Fourth – instead of Labour’s man ban being “progressive” and “equal & fair” as Socialist utopia ideology dictates – it has only achieved a massive own-goal, highlighting the existing institutionalised misogyny and patriarchy that exists in the Labour Party today. Misogony that requires actively discriminatory rules so women can achieve an equal footing, to then hopefully be able to overcome Labour’s 100 years of institutionalised misogyny.

That’s hardly a ringing endorsement, or effective marketing for a group of people wishing to be thought of as a government in waiting.