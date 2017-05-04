Lazy Kiwis

Guest post

Why is WINZ referring foreigners to jobs?

Between 2010 and 2016 WINZ have referred 26,425 foreigner workers for jobs. What the heck you might say. Why are they doing this when we have unemployment here in NZ and people complaining they can’t get jobs.

From these applications, 2485 were approved for jobs in Auckland, Wellington 2062, Canterbury 4976, Otago 9378 and the rest to other regional areas. A total of 17,238 referred to jobs in the South Island.

These figures tell us there are jobs out there in the regions, but for some reason, New Zealanders are not moving to the areas where the jobs are.

A lot of these jobs are not highly skilled.

For instance, WINZ referred foreigners to

1756 applicants to aged or disabled care jobs – 59 in Auckland, 933 Canterbury and 537 to the regions.

20 Aircraft baggage handlers – 15 Otago area

100 Builder’s Labourers 95 to Canterbury and the regions

165 Checkout operators with 153 of these jobs in Otago

1548 Commercial housekeepers/cleaners with 6 in Auckland and the rest scattered throughout NZ

291 Forestry workers 230 of these in the North Island

345 Personal care assistants, 121 in Auckland alone

892 Sales Assistants 15 in Auckland 780 in Otago

There is no need for WINZ to be referring foreigners to jobs in the Auckland area, the population is large enough to cover any job vacancies.

Questions must be asked: Why are the unemployed not taking up these jobs? Are they too selective where they live and has our social welfare system made them lazy? My feeling isn’t it better to work even it might be lowly paid because at least there is a chance to better yourself than sit on your bum all day.

Foreigners are showing how lazy some kiwis are.