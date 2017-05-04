Winston Peters wants to be more than a kingmaker, says Jason Walls at NBR:

New Zealand First is setting its sights higher than being the kingmaker this election, with leader Winston Peters insisting his party has the numbers to make the election “a three-way fight.”

He was speaking at a Wellington Chamber of Commerce business breakfast this morning.

Mr Peters was asked who he would side with in the event of neither the National or Labour blocs reaching a majority in Parliament after the election, but he ducked the question.

“Labour and National are Pepsi and Coke. On all the major things, they believe the same thing,” he says.

He added that New Zealand First wasn’t going into the campaign looking to be a kingmaker or, “to be [a party’s] cling-on.”

“This is going to be a three-way fight – between National, Labour and New Zealand First.”

The most recent Roy Morgan poll shows New Zealand First’s share of the votes had climbed three points to 10.5%.”

Mr Peters says if “honest polls” were to be looked at, “you would see we’re doing far better than that.”

“We’re going for broke and we’ll see what happens on 7:45 pm on the 23rd of September.”

He has also issued a stern warning to his party members.

“I’ve told my colleagues over and over again if you’re worried about being a minister, you’re letting this party down …. And you should go somewhere else,” he says.

“You have to be totally committed to one outcome – maximising your vote on election day.”