National’s top vote winner set to retire at this election

Tim Macindoe will be bitterly disappointed this election and is set to see his majority reduced as Sue Moroney announces her retirement from parliament.

Labour MP Sue Moroney has announced her retirement from politics – a day before the expected release of the party’s list rankings. Moroney said she had been told last night she had lost support from the party’s ruling council for an electable position on the list ahead of September’s election. Labour had already confirmed its candidates to run in all 71 seats, and Moroney’s decision means it will need to hold a new selection in Hamilton West, where she was to have run. Moroney, who entered Parliament in 2005, said she would serve out the remainder of the Parliamentary term.

Every National MP who had the good fortune of having Sue Moroney stand against them will be saddened by this news.

“I am grateful that I have had the opportunity to fight for the rights of children, working families, women and the people of Hamilton. Her success in boosting National candidate’s majorities coined the term “The Moroney Effect” “I’m proud to have extended paid parental leave, achieved mandated meal breaks and rest periods for workers and fought early childhood education cuts amongst other things.” Moroney said she looked forward to spending more time with her family and friends, and to “plan the next chapter of my life in pursuing equality and social justice”.

The only real thing she achieved while in parliament was to boost National MPs majorities.

But credit where credit is due, she was brilliant at that.

Sue Moroney will be sorely missed. No doubt she will turn up at a union somewhere.

-NZ Herald