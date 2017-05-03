The Nats did use Kashmir in court

Good to see the Nats lawyer use the comparison to Kashmir in court.
Lawyer for the National Party, Greg Arthur, then asked the court’s permission to play and compare several songs.
Twist and Shout from the Beatle was played, before La Bamba was played and then compared for stylistic similarities.
Kashmir by Led Zeppelin was played to the court, to compare to Eminem’s Lose Yourself.
Arthur asked Dr Ford if the similarities could be coincidence.
“It must be possible surely, that of all the tracks in the world, many will share the same beat, tempo, and chord.”
Dr Ford laughed before disagreeing.
“I suppose, of all the tracks in the world, there must be some out there.
“If you take all of the information separately, then we’re back to my analogy of someone having big ears, it’s not very distinctive.
“It’s when you put all the information together that it’s distinctive.”
The left-wing are enjoying this…but Eminem is one of their luvvies and politically active…you can be assured that one of our resident lefties will have alerted Eminem to this.
-NZ Herald
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.