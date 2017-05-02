Whale Oil Beef Hooked
New record for number of grammatical errors on one page?

by Cameron Slater on May 2, 2017 at 7:30am

The NZ Herald is an appalling rag and evidence of their abilities as “decent journalists, trained and skilled” is below:

Amelia Wade is normally better than this, perhaps it was just hopeless sub-editing.

These clowns seem to think that they are above reproach and excellent, even superb, journalists.

They aren’t and this shows why.

 

-NZ Herald

 

