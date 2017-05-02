New record for number of grammatical errors on one page?

The NZ Herald is an appalling rag and evidence of their abilities as “decent journalists, trained and skilled” is below:
Amelia Wade is normally better than this, perhaps it was just hopeless sub-editing.
These clowns seem to think that they are above reproach and excellent, even superb, journalists.
They aren’t and this shows why.
-NZ Herald
