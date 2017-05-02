Newshub shows how Fake News is done by inflaming Pike River emotions using a Green party hit

The Devil makes work for idle hands, and none are more idle than our media. In the vaccum of a functional opposition party, it seems they have stepped in to try and take the government down using Pike River as a wedge.

MEDIA RELEASE RE: PIKE RIVER VIDEO FOOTAGE The video footage shown by media in the last 24 hours shows two Mines Rescue members wearing compressed air breathing apparatus completing final tasks before a robot was sent into the main drift at the Pike River mine. The Mines Rescue personnel are standing in the end of the 40-foot shipping container that was placed into the mine entrance as part of the initial sealing of the main drift in December 2010. The video clearly shows the drift in the background. NZMRS personnel went no further than two (2) metres into the drift during this operation. The atmosphere in the entire length of the main drift had been made safe by pumping in Nitrogen and no methane was present. In late June 2011 NZMRS were engaged to conduct a reconnaissance operation 300 metres into the main drift to select a suitable site to construct a temporary seal. The temporary seal was then constructed at the 170 metre mark. This work was also completed with nitrogen injected to prevent the build-up of methane. All of this has been previously reported and summarised during the Royal Commission of Inquiry. At no stage have Mines Rescue personnel gone further than 300 metres into the drift.

Newshub are such dishonest pricks. They edited the video to make people think the workers were going on to fix something in the drift, while the time stamp shows that it was earlier than the first part of the video they showed.

Mine Rescue already said they were inside a container at the entrance of the mine.

Of course, I recognised the Green party’s fingerprint on it as I happen to know that they were involved in this hit because one of their people was blabbing about the video to me two weeks ago.

The story has been manipulated to make it sound like it was video of two workers, when it was well after the explosion and the workers never went into the mine with robot.

– Scoop