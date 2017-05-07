The beggar child of the Arab world thinks it is a powerful warrior

Western countries have great human rights, women’s rights, children’s rights and democracy. We are liberal and accepting of difference. We look after those who are less fortunate.

In the West when we imprison a criminal we provide them with all the essential human rights no matter how bad their crime. We feed them, we clothe them, we allow them to exercise, give them a bed and access to bathroom facilities. We even allow them access to education to better themselves while in prison.

Imagine a Middle Eastern country that thinks that criminals should get more than that. Imagine a country that thinks that the very worse criminals that massacre, that mutilates and that kill women and children for political reasons should be rewarded for their crimes. That not only should they be financially rewarded while in prison but that their families be generously compensated as well. So generously in fact that they receive much more per week that the average working family in their society.

Now imagine that the money this country is using to pay these criminals came from millions of dollars given to them by a Western country that was earmarked for rebuilding their infrastructure. Would it be a reasonable request for the Western countries leader to ask that the charity they give the country for infrastructure not be spent on enriching criminals? Would it be a reasonable response from that beggar child of a country to refuse?

The Palestinian Authority rejected President Donald Trump’s request to halt PA payments to terrorists and their families, the Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel reported: PA President Mahmoud Abbas’ foreign affairs adviser Nabil Shaath on Thursday told Israel Radio the Trump administration’s demand was intentionally designed to sink any potential for renewed US-led Israeli-Palestinian peace talks . . . “It’s absurd to request that we stop paying the families of prisoners,” he said. “That would be like asking Israel to stop paying its soldiers.” -honestreporting.com

Trying to create a false equivalence between Israeli soldiers conscripted in order to protect their country from the continued aggression from the Palestinians is sickening. Palestinian terrorists who stab little girls in their beds, who drive trucks into crowds at a market and who blow up school buses are not soldiers who are putting their lives on the line to protect others. Rewarding them and their families for their evil acts is repulsive. The fact that the Palestinian Authority has rejected Trump’s request shows that they support terrorism against Israel and want to continue to provide a financial incentive to Palestinians to terrorise Israelis. In all but name, they have effectively put a bounty on the heads of every man woman and child in Israel and they are using American and UN funds to do it.

Trump will find that you cannot broker a peace deal with a culture that does not want peace. At least not peace in the way that a Western culture understands it. He should treat the Palestinian Authority the way he would treat any charity that refuses to use the millions he donates to it for the purposes that it was donated. There are plenty of countries out there who could do with Aid from the USA. I would tell them to comply or to lose the money completely. Even better I would tell them that if they don’t comply then the money will be given instead to Israel to use to fund their Iron Dome which protects Israel from Palestinian rocket attacks.

The time for peace talks has passed. The Palestinian Authority has shown that it has no interest in a fair or equitable solution. They rely on charity just to survive and even their electricity and water is supplied by the country that they call their enemy. Time to pull out the rug and explain to them that they have no power. They are in no position to negotiate anything. If The PA was a person they would be a beggar child holding a bowl of gruel asking for some more. It confounds me why the MSM continues to paint them as if they had any power.

Peace requires Palestinian leadership to speak with a united voice against incitement, the president added: “There’s such hatred,” he said… “We want to create peace between Israel and the Palestinians,” Trump told Abbas. …Abbas said he looked forward to working with Trump in order to “come to that deal, to that historical agreement to bring about peace,” but then laid out familiar terms that have become increasingly unpalatable for Israelis: a sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in east Jerusalem and borders based on lines from before the 1967 Six Day War. “It’s about time for Israel to end its occupation of our people and our land,” the PA president said. “We are coming into a new opportunity, a new horizon that would enable us to bring about peace.” -jpost.com