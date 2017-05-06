Not to put too fine a point on it, Whaleoil may will be crap this weekend

Monday is the Big Day when Cam faces Colin Craig in the Auckland High Court. So when he was offered to go shooting this weekend, he took it with both hands. The pheasant plucker.

But as Spanish Bride and I are facing an increased workload for the next three weeks, we kind of had planned to phone it in this weekend and we’ve already made plans.

Nobody was going to make Cam sit at home. I think a weekend shooting is going to do him good.

But SB and I aren’t going to pick up the slack. We need a light few days to get ready for three solid weeks ahead.

We know you’ll understand. But that explains the gaps and will also explain the odd… odd thing.

– Pete