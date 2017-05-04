The party that is vociferously opposed to tobacco has softened their stance on cannabis

The Maori party have a pathological hatred of smoking and tobacco products.

They have led increasingly draconian measures towards the products, including pushing for plain packaging and increased taxes.

However when it comes to cannabis they are decidedly different in their approach. It seems they are like every other politician, well practiced in the art of hypocrisy.

The Maori Party has made its strongest statement yet on the decriminalisation of cannabis. “We’re ready to have that conversation,” Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox said on Media Take on Tuesday night. Fox, a long-time opponent of cannabis law reform, said on the show that her personal view has been shifted by the spread of methamphetamine, which has seen her own family members go to “tinny houses” to try and buy weed and be offered only P. Although she still believed cannabis poses health and social harms, Fox did not rule out legalised sale in the long term. Fox appears to go further than party leader Te Ururoa Flavell, who only last week said the party was “open to a broader discussion” about decriminalisation in the future but slammed The Opportunities Party for “dangling a cannabis carrot” in proposing decriminalisation as policy this year.

Flip, flop, flap.

You can’t trust politicians who cannot be consistent.

-Fairfax