Political T-shirt designs from the USA reveal the Progressive mindset

Now that Whaleoil has it’s own shop I often look for inspiration for T-shirt Designs. Recently I created this one.

Yesterday I was browsing an American site and here is a selection of T-Shirt designs that I found that reveal the Progressive mindset.

I love this design as it is unintentionally ironic. The fact that they feel the need to say on a Tee that they haven’t been paid to protest reinforces the truth that so many have been funded by George Soros to protest against President Trump.

Resist what? Self-preservation? Border control? Putting Americans first. Enforcing immigration law?

Why should they resist him? Is it hard to resist him? Perhaps he is irresistible hence the need for a Tee in order to encourage them to stay strong?

Clearly, he is irresistible and they want to do a lot more than just grab him by the pussy. Talk about a rape culture!

First, they want to resist him, then they want to have sex with him and now they have gagged him. Getting pretty kinky now.

Whining like a baby when a president is democratically elected by your fellow citizens is not Patriotic. Disagree? Then campaign harder next time and choose a better candidate. Don’t undermine the democratic process by trying to ankle tap everything your President does.

Wow, imagine if that Tee said, “This machine kills Islamic terrorists.” The T-shirt company would be boycotted and accused of racism and hate speech as well as incitement. Where are all these Fascists that they are so keen to kill?

What’s with the arrows pointing down? Is it only the social duty of very short people to fight Fascism?