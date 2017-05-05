Rebel Media reporter Tommy Robinson has had enough of the lies being written about him

Tommy with the full support of his employers at Rebel Media has decided to take the fight to his accusers, to hold them accountable for their lies and to challenge them to provide facts to back up their ongoing accusations. He turns up with a camera and puts a microphone in front of them and asks a simple question. ” Why do you say that I am a White supremacist?” ” Why do you say I am a racist?”

In the above video he visits Quilliam, a media group which claims to be a “secular” think-tank. They are deliberately vague about who funds them. On their FAQ page they don’t specify who their sponsors are but they do mention that they advise the government. Quilliam was founded in 2008 by two former Islamist extremists, Ed Husain and Maajid Nawaz.

Unlike the claims about Tommy Robinson being an extremist Ed Husain and Maajid Nawaz were extremists and have even said so on multiple occasions in public. They have received money from the British taxpayeron more than one occasion until 2011… When Tommy Robinson entered the offices of the Quilliam foundation it made some headlines in the press. The reason for this was an article by Julia Ebner who basically lumped him together with white supremacists.