Rebel Media reporter Tommy Robinson has had enough of the lies being written about him

Tommy with the full support of his employers at Rebel Media has decided to take the fight to his accusers, to hold them accountable for their lies and to challenge them to provide facts to back up their ongoing accusations. He turns up with a camera and puts a microphone in front of them and asks a simple question. ” Why do you say that I am a White supremacist?” ” Why do you say I am a racist?”
In the above video he visits Quilliam, a media group which claims to be a “secular” think-tank. They are deliberately vague about who funds them. On their FAQ page they don’t specify who their sponsors are but they do mention that they advise the government. Quilliam was founded in 2008 by two former Islamist extremists, Ed Husain and Maajid Nawaz.
Unlike the claims about Tommy Robinson being an extremist Ed Husain and Maajid Nawaz were extremists and have even said so on multiple occasions in public. They have received money from the British taxpayeron more than one occasion until 2011…
When Tommy Robinson entered the offices of the Quilliam foundation it made some headlines in the press. The reason for this was an article by Julia Ebner who basically lumped him together with white supremacists.
The whole article is written in such a way to associate words that invoke strong emotional responses and projecting it on groups or individuals in order to transfer that projection onto them.
…Notice she writes “Neo-Nazis outperform Isis on nearly every metric” not mentioning “on social media”, the reader who doesn’t check her link could assume this metric to also apply to offline violence. Another way to trick you into associating the Far-right with offline violence and making you think it’s larger than that of Islamic extremism.
Here’s another lie. She writes Robinson (referring to Tommy Robinson) was going on an anti-Muslim rant.
Note she didn’t write anti-Islam rant but carefully picked the words anti-Muslim to help the unsuspecting reader assume he’s anti Muslim and thus a racist which seems to confirm the earlier made accusation by associating him with white supremacists.
Is he ranting about Muslims? Watch the video and decide for yourself.
He is anti-Islam more precisely the Salafi version of Islam but that’s not the same as being against Muslims. He has stated that on several occasions.
Conclusion the article in the Guardian is a very poor piece of journalism which leads me to think it’s actually not meant as such but a form of carefully crafted propaganda. Or as president Trump would say: “fake news”.And remember these people, former radical Muslim extremists (!) advise the government of the UK. Basically you the taxpayer have paid money to former extreme Islamists (let that sink in) to accuse someone who’s not an extremist of being an extremist.