The sick relationship between the Left and Islam

Female Muslim activists’ claim that Islam is one of the most feminist religions and it is if you cover your ears, blindfold your eyes and don’t read the news or any history books. The technique of repeating a lie so often that people start to believe that it is true have been well used by the left’s useful infidels and Islam’s Muslim activists. The slogan that Islam is a religion of peace is relentless after every Islamic terror attack and every time a news article reveals an honour killing, female genital mutilation, child brides and other delights from the Muslim world.

When I read the quote from Australian Muslim Feminist Yassmin Abdel-Magied I was fascinated to read the justification for her outrageous claim.

It all hinged on the fact that Muhammad married a much older woman for her money. Apparently, Muhammad marrying his much older employer ( 15 years older) made him a feminist rather than a gold digger finding a silly old woman willing to fund his delusions of holy grandeur. As for all those inconvenient examples of Muslim women being oppressed and not having equal rights all over the Muslim world that was all explained away as being nothing to do with the religion and everything to do with Patriarchal men who in every single case distorted a feminist religion for their own interests.

You can see why today’s 3rd wave feminists get on so well with Muslim feminists. They share a nasty habit of blaming men for all the evils of the world and distorting facts.

While both the Left’s Useful infidels and Muslim activists work well together it is the Left that has made all the compromises in order to stay in the relationship. Muslim activists are like an unfaithful lying husband who keeps proclaiming his innocence and the Left is the wife eager to believe the lies rather than face the heartbreak of a divorce.

Let’s look at all the ground the Left and feminism has given away in order to maintain their relationship with Muslim activists and Islam.

Feminism is for everyone who believes in equality of the sexes.

That used to be the case but Muslim feminist Linda Sarsour, an organiser of the Women’s rights march said that people who support Israel (many of whom are Jews) can’t be feminists.

“It just doesn’t make any sense for someone to say, ‘Is there room for people who support the state of Israel and do not criticize it in the movement?’ There can’t be in feminism. You either stand up for the rights of all women, including Palestinians, or none. There’s just no way around it,” -Linda Sarsour

She also said that pro-life women were not welcome to join the Women’s march.

The Useful Infidel ‘ feminists” in America without a whimper meekly accepted their Muslim Activist leader’s pronouncements that Jews and other people who support Israel as well as women who want to protect unborn children of both sexes cannot be feminists and are not welcome to join a Women’s March.

The Women’s March mission statement advocates standing in solidarity to protect families, but it’s the right to life that is the first step in safeguarding the family. Protecting our children doesn’t begin when they’re on the street; it begins when they’re in the womb. -thefederalist.com

Feminism in America is no longer inclusive. Thanks to activists like Linda Sarsour it has become exclusive.

As well as tolerating divisive views from their Muslim activist feminist leaders the Left also look the other way to prevent cognitive dissonance when Muslim activists lie or contradict themselves. Linda Sarsour for example defends Islamic oppression of women and tells lies about Islam and the Left refuse to call her to account. They want to believe the lies.

2. Feminism is about equal rights for women.

…Sarsour had tweeted defenses of Saudi Arabia’s Islamic treatment of women. “10 weeks of PAID maternity leave in Saudi Arabia. Yes PAID. And ur worrying about women driving. Puts us to shame.” Maternity leave is a bad joke in an Islamic State where large numbers of jobs are closed to women. Even if they could drive to work or leave the house. Meanwhile in Zionist Israel, women have 14 weeks of paid maternity leave. And they can actually drive to work. They can even drive tanks and fly fighter jets… “In Saudi Arabia – ur boogeyman Islamic state, Women r in parliament,” Sarsour furiously tweeted. There were just a few minor details. Women running for office couldn’t campaign around men. And women weren’t allowed to vote without getting permission from their husbands or fathers. Past council meetings were sex segregated. Women could only participate by video… “Shariah law is reasonable and once u read into the details it makes a lot of sense. People just know the basics,” Sarsour tweeted. Some of the reasonable basics of Sharia law include beating women. 3. Women are equal to men. According to Mohammed, the founder of Islam, women were deficient in intelligence (Sahih Bukhari 6:301) and made up most of those suffering in hell (Sahih Bukhari 54:464). These aren’t just bygone sexist opinions. Instead they are encoded in Sarsour’s Sharia law. Here is a typical example. “’Is not the evidence of two women equal to the witness of one man?’ They replied in the affirmative. He said, ‘This is the deficiency in her intelligence.'” Sahih Bukhari (6:301) Islam considers women deficient in intelligence. So it takes two female witnesses to equal one man. That deep contempt for women came from Mohammed, a serial rapist and pedophile, whom Linda Sarsour described as “a human rights activist, a feminist in his own right”. How can a man who kept sex slaves, inspiring the ISIS imitation of his practice, be a feminist? Linda Sarsour is either lying to her liberal allies or to herself. Islam doesn’t believe that women are equal. It believes that women are property. …There is the right of Muslim men to rape female prisoners (Koran 4:24) and the right of Muslim men to force their wives into sex. As Koran 2:223 puts it, “Your wives are a tilth for you, so go into your tilth when you like”. You don’t need to unpack any knapsacks to spot the objectification and the rape culture. …In Pakistan, Sharia law meant that rape victims needed four “pious” male witnesses to prove they were raped. In Iran, it meant that teenage girls on death row were raped since Islamic beliefs held that only women who are virgins go to heaven. In Saudi Arabia, it means that women are wards of male guardians from the day that they are born until the day that they die. They aren’t even allowed to leave the house without the authority of a male guardian. “No woman should travel except with a mahram.” (Abu Huraira 2:20:194) …How are any of Linda Sarsour’s Islamist beliefs compatible with the principles of the Women’s March? The Unity Principles of the Women’s March state: 4.“It is our moral imperative to dismantle the gender and racial inequities.” Islamic sharia law is based on gender and racial inequities. Islamic laws hold women inferior as witnesses, in marriage and divorce, and even in the value of their lives. 5.“We believe in Reproductive Freedom,” … Islamic law outlaws abortion and frowns on most methods of contraception. 6. “Gay rights.” …Islamic law endorses throwing gay people from the nearest roof. 7.“freedom to worship without fear of intimidation or harassment”. Islamic law denies this essential right to non-Muslims. Mohammed declared, “I will expel the Jews and Christians from the Arabian Peninsula and will not leave any but Muslim.” (Sahih Muslim 019:4366) Saudi Arabia, the Islamic State defended by Sarsour, forbids Christians from practicing their religion and has been known to raid non-Islamic religious gatherings… -frontpagemag.com