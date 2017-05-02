Would you risk your life for some lollies and cigarettes?

Robbers with a large machete entered a Grey Lynn dairy and stole cigarettes and lollies while the shop worker hid out the back.

Williamson Ave Superette owner Shantilal Prema said he, his family and his employee, who was manning the shop when the two robbers entered the dairy at 10.20am on Monday, had been left extremely shaken.

Prema said the staff member was out the back of the store when he heard the door buzzer.

He started walking towards the counter when he spotted the man holding the 45cm long machete.

“He [the robber] started holding it up and then for some reason the machete fell out of his hands so my staff just ran out of the back door.”

The robber started chasing the staff member who hid behind the locked door, while the other man began clearing the cigarettes from the display cabinet behind the counter.

Prema looked at the CCTV footage later and said the robber swung the machete several times and also smashed the store telephone. He had also smashed a hole in the backdoor.

“I’m just grateful my staff wasn’t behind the counter because he did want to injure – the way I look at it.