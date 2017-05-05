The SAS should apologise? Really?

Discredited book writer Nicky Hager thinks the SAS should apologise:
The SAS should apologise for the deaths of civilians in Afghanistan, says investigative journalist Nicky Hager.
Hager was at Palmerston North City Library on Wednesday to talk about Hit and Run, a book he co-authored with Jon Stephenson.
The book throws allegations at the New Zealand Defence Force, which he said was part of a botched raid and coverup.
Hager said the SAS acted wrongfully after it came to light the civilians had died, and the military should apologise.
Usually, the SAS would offer medical assistance but this also did not happen, Hager said.
He told an audience of more than 100 that no matter what the organisation, it should front up.
“Every organisation needs to be able to be questioned. It needs to be able to be scrutinised.”
The Defence Force has said there are “major inaccuracies” in the book.
I’ll say, wrong GPS coordinates for example. Hager thought his GPS coordinates was solid evidence that he had good sources…it turned out the opposite.
So far his “evidence” has been flimsy to say the least…especially old Coke bottles that look like they’ve been used as a bong.
The pair called for an inquiry into the incident, but Prime Minister Bill English has said there was no basis for one.
At Wednesday’s event, members of the public questioned whether a change of government would mean this could be addressed.
Labour and the Greens would launch an inquiry but Hager was adamant there would be an inquiry anyway as people would not forget the issue.
Another person asked what would happen if an inquiry found that the SAS was responsible for civilian deaths – to which he said he did not know but he hoped it would be dealt with at a higher level than blaming any junior military.
“What we are talking about is a systemic problem.”
Hager said he asked for two things in the book – an apology to the affected civilians and their families, and an independent inquiry targeting the top.
Yeah, whatever.
-Fairfax
