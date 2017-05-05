The SAS should apologise? Really?

Discredited book writer Nicky Hager thinks the SAS should apologise:

The SAS should apologise for the deaths of civilians in Afghanistan, says investigative journalist Nicky Hager.

​Hager was at Palmerston North City Library on Wednesday to talk about Hit and Run, a book he co-authored with Jon Stephenson.

The book throws allegations at the New Zealand Defence Force, which he said was part of a botched raid and coverup.

Hager said the SAS acted wrongfully after it came to light the civilians had died, and the military should apologise.

Usually, the SAS would offer medical assistance but this also did not happen, Hager said.

He told an audience of more than 100 that no matter what the organisation, it should front up.

“Every organisation needs to be able to be questioned. It needs to be able to be scrutinised.”

The Defence Force has said there are “major inaccuracies” in the book.