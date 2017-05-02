Sh*tstar strikes again, gives zero f*cks

Jetstar, Just effing amazing aren’t they?
A Kiwi eye surgeon who travelled to the Pacific to carry out life-changing surgery was left with no gear after his surgical bag was off-loaded from the flight.
Dr Paul Rosser, of Auckland, is among a small group of eye doctors who fly to the Cook Islands every year to provide eye healthcare to locals as part of the NZ Aid programme.
Rosser is the last to arrive, as he performs the surgeries.
“They go through the patients and anybody who needs cataracts surgery gets put on the list and then I come up for about seven or eight days and do all the cataracts,” he said.
“It’s normally between 60 to 70 cases each trip.”
He flew out of Auckland on Saturday night (NZT), on a Jetstar flight, arriving in the early hours of Saturday, local time.
But his mission was in jeopardy when he realised his luggage – including all his surgical equipment – was not there.
“The only bit of communication when we arrived was a thing on the luggage conveyor belt – a little block of wood – coming around saying: ‘If you have not got your luggage by now, contact your travel provider because it has been offloaded’.”
The incident came after Rosser said he stressed to check-in staff the importance of getting his luggage on board.
“I explained that I was a surgeon going up to do eye surgery for the people who only get me once a year.”
A Jetstar staffer told him there was a possibility one of his bags would not make it on to the flight because of weight issues.
“When I got here, neither of them had come up. So basically, I arrived with nothing.”
