Sky TV are in a death spiral

Bottom line is that Sky TV are unable to provide sports to its fans at costs that fans expect to pay. With fewer people paying, and Sky’s base costs locked down in advance, all they can do is increase their prices. Which then makes more people cancel… making it unaffordable… you get the picture.
– Twitter H/T Regan Cunliffe
Since you’re here … we’ve got a favour to ask. Advertising revenues across media are falling fast. And unlike other news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our work available to everyone. Please Click Here Now to subscribe to an ad-free Whaleoil. Your contribution helps us survive in a hostile market.