Soup for you!!!

Life imitating art

An Australian woman with a broken leg has had hot soup thrown over her after she dobbed in passengers who were smoking on a tram. Meg Rayner, a media adviser, got on the number 12 tram at Crown as it headed to East Melbourne just after 8am on Tuesday. At Swanston Street, a man and a woman got on the tram. The woman was smoking a cigarette.

Dun dun duuuuuuuuuuun!

"She ashed over another passenger and we were all choking on the smoke, so I tweeted Yarra Trams and asked them to kick them off," Rayner said.

* Melbourne tram turned into a house Yarra Trams responded to say they would tell the driver. Two stops later the female tram driver came down to ask who was smoking. “The couple denied it, but we all said it was them,” Rayner said. The couple were swearing at the tram driver, so Rayner “politely” told them not to speak to the tram driver that way. It was then that the couple turned on her.

“This man and woman started screaming at me and calling me a dog and a mongrel and stuff I wouldn’t say on air,” she said. The man then said the couple would get off, but the woman continued to berate Rayner, saying: “If you make me get off I’m throwing my soup at this b..ch, I don’t care if she’s on crutches”. “So, as she’s walking off the tram she hurled a cup of hot soup at me,”

– The Age, via Stuff